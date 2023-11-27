‘Special Forces’: Tyler Cameron Admits He Misjudged JoJo Siwa (Exclusive)

“Extra” sits down with three of the “Special Forces” finalists, Tyler Cameron, JoJo Siwa and Nick Viall.

They opened up about how the show pushed them to their limits, and Tyler admitted he underestimated JoJo coming into the competition.

Tyler said, “I see the bows, I see all these crazy outfits, I’m like, ‘This girl is going to be such an L.A. diva.’ She was the biggest surprise. I didn’t know if she was going to be cocky or arrogant or anything like that, she was humble, hardworking, there for everybody, team-first mentality.”

JoJo responded to Tyler’s compliments, saying, “It puts me in like puppy mode when I hear these two talk like that. That was my goal, just to be there for everybody. So, hearing that, it means a lot.”

JoJo understood the misconception about her, explaining, “You hear the word ‘JoJo Siwa,’ and you think, ‘Kid who talks loud, wearing a hairbow and is crazy…’ I don’t think anyone knew that I had some sort of actual grit inside me.”

She added, “It was the first time on a super public platform that I got to be this version of me.”

Tyler chimed in, adding, “They all see the younger JoJo from dance shows and all these things but they don’t see this real gritty rough strong leader JoJo… I think you have blown people away.”

Nick praised JoJo, too, saying, “She was great to have as a teammate… Sometimes, it was frustrating because she never got tired. I’d be like, sitting there, just be like wanting to die and JoJo be like, ‘Hey, guys, we’re doing great.’”

The show challenged everyone’s physically and mentally. Tyler admitted, “I was pretty confident, but I never knew it was going to be as hard as it was so my confidence definitely got shook.”

Nick credited his teammates for “motivating” him when he had doubts, adding, “I kind of fought through each hour.”