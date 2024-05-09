‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Bailee Madison on Imogen’s Baby Storyline & New Love (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Just when you thought it was safe, a brand-new villain is terrorizing the teens in “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School”!

“Extra” spoke to stars Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles, Mallory Bechtel and Zaria about what’s in store as Bloody Rose wages psychological torment on the girls.

Bailee teases her character Imogen’s storyline after giving up her baby for adoption, and reveals that she’s exploring a new love interest!

She said, “You will see Imogen’s storyline develop with the baby. I think it was something that was equally important to me as it was for our wonderful creators Lindsay and Roberto when we were embarking on this second season. I think she obviously dealt with so much trauma when she found out she was pregnant, and then the idea of actually letting the baby go, which I think she knows is the best thing for herself and the child and the amount of life she still has to live.”

Describing her character as “incredibly lost,” Madison added, “I don’t think she knows how to cope with that if she did make the right decision. So, you will see her trying to make sense of that and you will get to see her baby, which I’m really excited about.”

Baby aside, Imogen is also trying to make a love connection. She teased, “She happens to stumble upon a young man, who is a cutie patootie, who is more than willing to be Imogen's safe place and you get to see her kind of do her best to fall into that with just trust and excitement and joy.”

“I’m excited for people to see it,” Bailee shared. “And hopefully he doesn’t break her heart. We’ll see.”

Annabeth Gish is back from the original “PLL” series as therapist Dr. Sullivan. She commented, “What a gift to be able to kinda bridge the iterations between the original ‘Pretty Little Liars’ to now and ‘Original Sin’ and ‘Summer School.’ You know, the shows, both of them, have been iconic, and I think where we find the girls in summer school, everything is just heightened and calibrated. Everything’s turned up to 10.”

As for where the new season begins, Bailee said, “The first episode is a direct pickup from where we left off, which is really nice. I feel like it immediately reminds you of the feeling, just visually and the girls. They think that they’re in the clear, and then they find out that Archie is still on the loose. And then we do this really fun time-jump that basically tells the audience that we’re in the second season, and it’s a new vibe, and we’re heading into the summer. I think the girls are all doing their best to heal from the drama they’ve dealt with. They’re in therapy with the iconic Dr. Sullivan. But before they can hold onto any last-minute hope that they have, I think it’s stripped away. They have to go to summer school, obviously, because you can’t have good grades and stay alive. And then, obviously, they're fighting for their lives again with yet another psycho killer on the loose.”

This season, the villain is Bloody Rose, who is “scary” and has a “twisted mind.”

Maia noted, “There's something so eerie and daunting about a female horror figure, and especially a mother figure as Bloody Rose is. I think there is definitely a very big difference with the way we’re approached by Bloody Rose in comparison to A. It’s way more intentional and even psychological. It’s really fun to play that aspect that I don’t think Season 1 really… I don’t think we did that in Season 1 as much, and Season 2 is very twisted and intentional.”

Malia chimed in, saying, “I think you hit the nail on the head with psychology, which is my favorite type of horror. We still play in slasher, but I think we're really introducing a lot of different elements this time around and Bloody Rose is such a great vehicle for that with the mommy stuff, the mother stuff. It feels like a natural evolution to have gone from the sins of our mother and now we’re kind of dealing with this real manifestation of that attacking us at all times.”