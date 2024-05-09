Trump? Why Jeff Daniels Says ‘A Man in Full’ Is ‘Relevant’ (Exclusive)

Netflix

Jeff Daniels is the larger-than-life Charlie Croker in Netflix miniseries “A Man in Full.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Daniels, who plays an indebted real estate mogul described as crude, rude, and impressible, but did he find any day examples to draw from?

Without mentioning former President Trump, Jeff quipped, “Certainly there are people in today’s news and today’s headlines who are… having similar experiences to what Charlie is going through.”

While Tom Wolfe wrote the book of the same name in the ‘90s, Jeff noted, “It is relevant today.”

When Billy asked if Jeff requested his makeup chair to make him a little more orange, he laughed, seemingly jabbing Trump by saying, “No. For the life of me, I can’t understand the orange… or the hair.”

In 2020, Jeff slammed Trump in his gone-viral song “Trumpty Dumpty Blues.”

He recalled, “You know, when COVID happened in March and then in April, he said, ‘Everybody, go to Easter Service, it’s okay.’ I just lost it, so I wrote the song, I sat on it for 5 months. We threw it up on a Wednesday night… and people jumped all over it and then the next morning, Trump got COVID.”

Daniels has been acting for four decades, getting an Emmy for his role in “The Newsroom” in 2013.

Of the show, Jeff commented, “It saved me. I wasn’t getting roles that I wanted in front of the camera and I was ready to be done and Aaron Sorkin came into my life and I went for it. That’s the kind of writer I want to work with. He hired me.”