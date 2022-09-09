JoJo Siwa & Influencer Avery Cyrus Sparks Romance Rumors

After calling it quits with Kylie Prew for the second time, it looks like JoJo Siwa might be in a new relationship!

A few days ago, JoJo posted a TikTok video of herself with influencer Avery Cyrus, who has 7.9 million followers herself on the social media platform.

In the video, JoJo and Avery are sitting in a car and mouthing a past conversation between former couple Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

When JoJo mouths, “We're friends,” Avery mouths, “Purely platonic.”

Siwa can’t help but laugh as Avery mimes, “What’s so funny?”

On Instagram, Siwa posted a “photo dump,” and one of the snaps showed Avery braiding JoJo’s hair.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In response to the photos, Avery commented, “I miss braiding your hair 🥲.”

A few weeks ago, JoJo posted a video of Avery helping her transform into a boy on TikTok.

She captioned the video, “When I tell you this was the funniest hour of my life…”

Last month, Kylie revealed that she had been single for “almost two months.”

It looks like the two are on good terms, though! Kylie said, “I don't like drama and it makes me really, really anxious, so I don't really wanna talk about it for a while… It's not deep, I promise. Everything's fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not, and I just want to clear the air."

Prew ended the video by saying that they are “safe and happy and healthy, and that's all that matters.”

In May, JoJo confirmed that they were back together with some loved-up Instagram photos.

Along with posting pics from Disney World, she wrote on Instagram, “If you love something let it go, if it comes back….”

“Extra’s” Katie Krause recently spoke to JoJo about being in love and the reconciliation rumors.

Siwa commented, “It would be really nice if she was at my home. We’re long-distance, which is always hard. She is the best and FaceTimes, and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like…"

“I felt like for a while my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs, and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece,” Siwa confessed, “like that corner piece that you just needed.”

When asked if they are back together, Siwa played coy, saying, “I mean, listen, I will [answer this] one day.”