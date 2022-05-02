Instagram

Rumor has it JoJo Siwa and ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew are back together, and the pair wasn’t shy about hitting up Walt Disney World with JoJo’s dad Tom over the weekend.

Tom shared pics from the trip on Sunday with the caption, “Ride partners…,” and included a carousel of fun photo. One of them showed JoJo holding hands with Kylie on one side, her dad on the other.

The pics included lots of selfies of the trio on rides at the park, and JoJo looked like she might be giving Kylie an air-kiss in one of them!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The women, however, did not share the pics on their own accounts.

Siwa recently revealed to “Extra” that she was “in love.”

At the time, Siwa didn’t reveal who she was dating, only saying, “I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love. I… am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome.”

Fans started to suspect she had rekindled her relationship with Prew.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause just spoke to JoJo about being in love and the reconciliation rumors.

Siwa commented, “It would be really nice if she was at my home. We’re long distance, which is always hard. She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like…

“I felt like for a while my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece,” Siwa confessed, “like that corner piece that you just needed.”

When asked if they are back together, Siwa played coy, saying, “I mean, listen, I will [answer this] one day.”

She went on, “I’m not saying yes or no… I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say.”

In October, the 18-year-olds broke up after less than a year of dating.