JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew Break Up Again

Getty Images

Months after rekindling their romance, JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have called it quits again.

In a recent Instagram Live, captured by a fan, Kylie revealed that she has been single for “almost two months.”

It looks like the two are on good terms. Kylie said, “I don't like drama and it makes me really, really anxious, so I don't really wanna talk about it for a while… It's not deep, I promise. Everything's fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not, and I just want to clear the air."

Prew ended the video by saying that they are “safe and happy and healthy, and that's all that matters.”

In May, JoJo confirmed that they were back together with some loved-up Instagram photos.

Along with posting pics from Disney World, she wrote on Instagram, “If you love something let it go, if it comes back….”

“Extra’s” Katie Krause just spoke to JoJo about being in love and the reconciliation rumors.

Siwa commented, “It would be really nice if she was at my home. We’re long-distance, which is always hard. She is the best and FaceTimes, and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like…

“I felt like for a while my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs, and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece,” Siwa confessed, “like that corner piece that you just needed.”

When asked if they are back together, Siwa played coy, saying, “I mean, listen, I will [answer this] one day.”

She went on, “I’m not saying yes or no… I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say.”