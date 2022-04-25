JoJo Siwa Responds to Kylie Prew Reconciliation Rumors

Getty Images

JoJo Siwa recently revealed to “Extra” that she was “in love.”

At the time, Siwa didn’t reveal who she was dating, only saying, “I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love. I… am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome.”

Now, fans have a new theory that she has rekindled her relationship with Kylie Prew.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause just spoke to JoJo about being in love and the reconciliation rumors.

Siwa commented, “It would be really nice if she was at my home. We’re long distance, which is always hard. She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like…

“I felt like for a while my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece,” Siwa confessed, “like that corner piece that you just needed.”

When asked if they are back together, Siwa played coy, saying, “I mean, listen, I will [answer this] one day.”

She went on, “I’m not saying yes or no… I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say.”

In October, Siwa and Prew broke up after less than a year of dating.