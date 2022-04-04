JoJo Siwa Reveals She’s In Love and Dishes on New Relationship

Getty Images

JoJo Siwa isn’t single anymore!

“Extra” caught up with Siwa at the GLAAD Media Awards over the weekend, where she confirmed, “We are not single.”

She went on, “I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love, I… am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome.”

JoJo added, “I’m very, very happy. It feels good and it feels right.”

JoJo did not reveal who her girlfriend is after her November breakup with Kylie Prew.

At the time, she opened up about the split with Paris Hilton on the “This Is Paris” podcast.

She told the host, “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up. But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life, I’m having the time of my life.”

Siwa went on, “I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end,” adding that she didn’t know it was possible to stay friends through a breakup.

At the GLAAD Awards, the 18-year-old spoke with us about being a role model after coming out.