After three months of dating, Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa and her TikTok girlfriend Avery Cyrus have gone their separate ways.

Over the weekend, Avery revealed their breakup in a TikTok post.

Along with posting a video of their tropical vacation, JoJo is seen telling Avery, “This is my sorry for breaking up with you present."

When a TikTok user asked “why” they split, Avery explained, “We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out."

JoJo and Avery first sparked romance rumors in September.

At the time, JoJo posted a TikTok video of herself with Cyrus, who has over 8 million followers herself on the social media platform.

In the video, JoJo and Avery were sitting in a car and mouthing a past conversation between former couple Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

When JoJo mouthed, “We're friends,” Avery mouthed, “Purely platonic.”

Siwa couldn’t help but laugh as Avery mimed, “What’s so funny?”

On Instagram, Siwa posted a “photo dump,” and one of the snaps showed Avery braiding JoJo’s hair.