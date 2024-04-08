'Golden Bachelor’s' Susan & Kathy on Kris & Caitlyn Jenner Comparisons (Exclusive)

Getty Images

They didn’t get a ring from Gerry Turner on “The Golden Bachelor,” but Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts walked away with a golden friendship!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Susan and Kathy about their new “Golden Hour” podcast and joked about always being told they look like Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.

Kathy is taking it as a “huge compliment” that people think she looks like Caitlyn, adding,

“She’s a beautiful woman.”

They also opened up about what topics they delve into on their podcast, including sex!

Kathy shared, “We talk about real things in our lives and all those things that people our age haven’t really been talking about, but we’re going to talk about it all.”

She noted, “Sex looks different. What it means to have a good sexual relationship is different when you get to be our age.”

When asked what is different, Kathy explained, “For me, it’s about intimacy. It’s as important to find that guy that, you know, wants to wake up and bring me coffee in bed and walk on the beach and hold my hand.”

Susan added, “It’s more than sex… It’s about hearing from people struggling and thinking, as you would say, they’re invisible in their late 50s and 60s. Once you hit there, you’re still alive.”