Kathy Swarts & Susan Noles Team Up for ‘Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour’ Podcast

“The Golden Bachelor” alums Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles are joining forces on the new “Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour” podcast!

On their podcast, the besties plan to dish on life, love, and their relationships.

In a statement, they said, “We’re so excited and can’t wait for our Bachelor Nation fans to join us on our new podcast, ‘Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour.’ We will be sharing some of OUR life lessons with some humor and asking listeners to dish on what’s going on in their lives. Nothing surprises us!”

While they might not have won Gerry Turner’s heart, they have decades of experience with love and are ready to share some wisdom on relationship, heartbreak, and sex.

Each week, the two will be joined by Bachelor Nation stars.