Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Are Married

ABC

Gerry Turner, 72, and Theresa Nist, 70, are officially man and wife!

The “Golden Bachelor” star and his bride said “I do” Thursday night on live TV.

Fellow contestant Susan Noles officiated, and Theresa told Gerry during their vows, “I love your heart, your soul. I love your smiles, your laughter. We have so much fun together. We laugh until we cry. We have that same, deep love of family. We have so much love to share and now so many more people to share it with. I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, laugh with you when you’re happy, and to stick with you throughout it all, but most of all, to have fun and to enjoy for the rest of the time we have left on this Earth, which could be another hour. I love you with all of my heart and I cannot wait to be your wife.”

ABC

Turner told Nist, “I have learned that you are the woman I can’t live without. I learned that you make me calm with the touch of your hand. I’ve learned you make me laugh with the easy comfort of a long-lost friend. I’ve learned you are a strong and independent woman, and your strength gives me joy. I’ve learned that you make me a better person, a better man because of your sensitivity and soft voice. Theresa, I now know I have found a full partner to share the experiences life will throw at us.”

More than 50 Bachelor Nation stars attended the wedding, which took place in Palm Springs. Among the guests were Charity Lawson, Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Trista and Ryan Sutter and new “Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei.

“Extra” caught up with the couple ahead of the nuptials, and Nist explained why they wanted a TV wedding.

“It really is a decision based on the fact that we affected so many lives,” she said. “We had no idea. We feel really sort of a great responsibility to the fans because they're so fully invested and so supportive and they love it, and we just thought it would be so much better to have them included.”

She added of the timing, “He's 72, I'm 70 — we want to start enjoying our lives. So, I know it's really quick. It makes it more exciting, I would say, and honesty, I wouldn't be able to do this if it wasn't for my daughter... She’s been helping tremendously. There are a lot of decisions to be made. We are almost at the finish line.”

The couple also talked planning a honeymoon and deciding where they will live.

Nist said, “We are planning a trip to Italy… It will be so much fun.”