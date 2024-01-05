‘Golden Wedding’: Kathy Swarts on Gerry & Theresa’s Incredible Vows (Exclusive)

ABC Television

On Thursday, “The Golden Bachelor’s” Kathy Swarts was on hand for “The Golden Wedding,” where Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got married.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Kathy about Gerry and Theresa’s big day, as well as reuniting with the other ladies from the season to support the happy couple.

She shared, “It was a blast celebrating Gary and Theresa, celebrating love, but there is definitely a reason I have on these star glasses. You don’t want to see what’s behind these.”

As for the “amazing” ceremony, Kathy dished, “Everything just flowed beautifully… All the Bachelor Nation folks that were there. It was such a great reunion and such a time to celebrate love.

“I think hearing Gary and Theresa’s vows to each other, watching them look at each other in the eyes and just seeing the love, that to me was a reflection of the whole season,” Kathy said.

She emphasized, “That’s the message of this show — there is a second chance at love. We love and support each other, we love and support Gary and Theresa.”

Kathy didn’t see Theresa’s strap break on her wedding gown, but noted, “That’s just a tiny little thing. I mean, the rest of her gown was beautiful.”

While she didn’t find love on the show, Swarts noted the friendships she formed on the show “made it all worth it.”

Kathy is optimistic about her love life, saying, “I know that men are going to start sliding into my DMs… It’s going to happen.”

Kathy also weighed in on Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell’s engagement, which happened during the cocktail hour of the wedding special. She commented, “They’re so happy… They’re just in love.”