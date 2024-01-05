ABC Television

Bachelor Nation star Brayden Bowers is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Christina Mandrell!

While attending Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s live TV wedding ceremony, Brayden proposed to Christina during the cocktail hour.

When host Jesse Palmer asked about their move to Tennessee, Brayden got down on one knee, saying, “For the first time in my life, I feel like I've found someone I can be myself with unapologetically. Like Gerry said, we have such little time."

ABC Television

Bowers told Mandrell, “I know I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

Without letting him finish his proposal, Christina responded with a “yes” and a kiss.

Of the Neil Lane engagement ring, she quipped, “Put it on me!”

She joked, “This is why we got our nails done?”

In December, Brayden and Christina went public with their romance on the “Bachelor in Paradise” season finale.

They first connected on social media. He shared on Gerry and Theresa’s wedding special, “She actually DM'd me. We just started hitting it off."