Trista & Ryan Sutter’s Kids Looked So Grown Up at ‘Golden Bachelor' Wedding

“The Golden Wedding” special was a family affair for original “Bachelorette” couple Trista Sutter and husband Ryan.

They brought their two kids, Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 14, to celebrate the marriage of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist in Palm Springs.

The family, dressed to the nines, posed for a photo at the nuptials. Trista, 51, wore a black strapless gown, while Ryan, 49, looked dapper in a navy suit and white Converse sneakers. Maxwell wore a black suit with a white shirt and white tie, and matched his dad in white Converse. Blakesley chose a pink halter dress, pink shoes, and a cream-colored wrap for the occasion.

The kids looked so grown up. Here they are just a few years ago on a family trip in 2021.

Trista and Ryan said “I do” in a televised wedding 20 years ago, celebrating their anniversary in December. Ryan wrote at the time, “They never said it would be easy but this year was easily one of the craziest, most challenging, most unpredictable years of the 20 we’ve now spent together. Big change and heartbreaking loss tested our resolve. We left a community and friends and a lifestyle - a safe harbor - for a new adventure and to make a new home.”

He continued, “We struggled and we cried. We laughed and we loved. We did it all and we did it together, like we always have. You and me, hand in hand, heart to heart. It started in front of millions but today it’s just us. No wedding special, no fanfare, no red carpet. Just Love. That’s all we’ve ever needed. I love you @tristasutter Now and forever. Happy Anniversary!!! HIF ❤️.”