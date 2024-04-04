Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs probably thought his troubles with ex Cassie Ventura were over after they settled out of court in November, but it has been reported that she’s cooperating with the feds on their case against the hip hop mogul.

Sources told TMZ that Ventura is one of the many witnesses offering insight to the feds during their investigation.

It seems like Ventura may have been talking to the Feds even before Diddy’s homes were raided.

Could Cassie have helped establish the probable required to get a search warrant approved by a judge?

The raids at Diddy’s homes went down on March 25. At the time, officials told TMZ, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."

According to FOX 11, the raids were possibly tied to a sex trafficking investigation. Footage obtained by the media outlet showed law enforcement at the L.A. property with guns drawn.

Afterward, in a statement obtained by "Extra," Combs’ legal team said that despite the “ambush” on Diddy’s homes in L.A. and Miami, “Mr. Combs nor his family members have been arrested.”

In the statement, the legal team said, “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

Months before the raid, Ventura accused Combs of rape, physical abuse, and sex trafficking over the course of their 10-year relationship in a bombshell lawsuit.

Diddy vehemently denied the claims, but quickly settled.

Since then, Diddy has been hit with a flood of civil suits alleging sexual abuse, including one from music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

Diddy’s music producer Stevie J is coming to his defense though! He posted a video of some of the biggest names partying with Diddy at his 50th birthday in 2019.