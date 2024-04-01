Getty/Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs returned to Instagram just days after his homes in L.A. and Miami were raided by the Department of Homeland Security.

While keeping comments off, the music mogul shared photos of Love, the 1-year-old daughter he shares with Dana Tran.

The carousel of photos features the little girl all dressed up. In one pic, she wears a floral dress with matching purse and a pink coat.

Instagram

He wrote in the caption, “HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love 🩷.”

The Easter post came after multiple Diddy sightings in the Miami area, including photos snapped of him out to dinner and outside his mansion.

Backgrid

The raids at Diddy’s homes went down on March 25. At the time, officials told TMZ, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."

According to FOX 11, the raids were possibly tied to a sex trafficking investigation. Footage obtained by the media outlet showed law enforcement at the L.A. property with guns drawn.

Afterward, in a statement obtained by "Extra," Combs’ legal team said that despite the “ambush” on Diddy’s homes in L.A. and Miami, “Mr. Combs nor his family members have been arrested.”

In the statement, released on Tuesday, the legal team said, “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

“Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” the statement continued.