Diddy’s Billion-Dollar Empire: What Does He Stand to Lose?

Getty Images

As Sean “Diddy” Combs faces multiple lawsuits and a massive sex trafficking investigation, his billion-dollar business empire could come crumbling down.

The music mogul’s L.A. and Miami homes were just raided by Homeland Security, but Diddy vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

Now, amid his legal troubles, the star’s billion-dollar fortune is at risk.

Looking back, he made his first fortune with his Bad Boy Records label, launched in 1993. At its peak, it was worth $100 million.

Then, he founded his Sean John clothing line in 1998. Back in 2016, the fashion brand was raking in $450 million in annual sales.

Other ventures have included a partnership with Ciroc Vodka, which earned him $35 million in 2008, and co-founding the TV network Revolt back in 2013, which skyrocketed his net worth to $580 million.