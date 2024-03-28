50 Cent Trolls His Ex After She’s Called a ‘Sex Worker’ in Diddy Lawsuit

Getty Images

50 Cent is taking to Instagram to post about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal troubles.

One post seemed to be directed at ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy, the mother of his 12-year-old son Sire. Joy was recently named as a sex worker in a Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking lawsuit.

Us Weekly reports that Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit against Diddy in February, claiming Joy was among three sex workers that Diddy employed in the past. Joy has not publicly responded to the claims, and Diddy has denied the accusations.

50 Cent and Joy dated from 2011 to 2012, but split after welcoming Sire.

The rapper took to Instagram to post photos of himself smoking a cigar with the caption, “I didn’t know you was a sex worker, 👀you little sex worker.LOL 😆Yo this s--t is a movie.”

Instagram

He followed up with a Fox News screengrab of a portion of Jones’ lawsuit that claimed Diddy had “hidden cameras in every room of his home” and has “compromising footage of every person who has attended his freak-off parties and his house parties.”

50 wrote in the caption, “Smh this is gonna be so good, what you want to bet I’m a get these tapes. I’ll pay top dollar for them , 👀you been over there? 🤷🏽‍♂️I don’t go to puffy party’s.”

A source also tells Us Weekly, “Given the latest developments and news of Daphne Joy’s involvement in the Diddy lawsuit, 50 is going for sole custody of his son.”

After Lil Rod filed his lawsuit, Diddy’s lawyer Shawn Holley told Us magazine, “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30-million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

On Monday, Diddy’s homes in L.A. and Miami were raided by Homeland Security.

Officials told TMZ, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."

According to FOX 11, the raids were possibly tied to a sex trafficking investigation.

In a statement obtained by "Extra," Combs’ legal team said that despite the “ambush” on Diddy’s homes in L.A. and Miami, “Mr. Combs nor his family members have been arrested.”

In the statement, released on Tuesday, the legal team said, “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”