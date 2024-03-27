Getty Images

Diddy’s home was turned upside down by the feds on Monday when they raided his home.

New video posted by TMZ shows room after room in chaos in the aftermath of the investigation.

The footage shows electronics and wires, papers strewn about, safes open, closets in disarray, and belongings in cupboards with drawers spilling out.

The clip also shows piles and racks of shoes, giant stuffed animals, and Grammys on display.

In a statement obtained by "Extra," Combs’ legal team said that despite the “ambush” on Diddy’s homes in L.A. and Miami, “Mr. Combs nor his family members have been arrested.”

In the statement, released on Tuesday, the legal team said, “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

“Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” the statement continued. “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

On Monday, officials told TMZ, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."

According to FOX 11, the raids were possibly tied to a sex trafficking investigation. Footage obtained by the media outlet showed law enforcement at the L.A. property with guns drawn, as well as his sons King and Justin outside in handcuffs. They were later released.

Hours later, Diddy was spotted walking around freely outside of a customs office in a video obtained by TMZ.

Eyewitnesses told the site that Diddy and his party were stopped by the feds. The rapper was waiting for his group, who were being questioned.

