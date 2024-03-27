Usher Recalls ‘Curious Things’ at Diddy’s Home in Resurfaced Interview

Getty Images

The raids on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ L.A. and Miami homes took place almost a month to the day after music producer Rodney Jones aka Lil Rod filed a shocking lawsuit against the hip hop mogul.

Jones accuses Diddy of forcing him to bring prostitutes back to his home, participating in sex acts, and sex trafficking. He also claims Combs threw lavish parties to garner legitimacy and access to famous athletes, musicians and international dignitaries like Prince Harry.

The lawsuit also claims there were cameras inside every room of his homes, which could have captured compromising footage of everyone who attended those parties.

Authorities have not said if the raids were connected to the lawsuit, which Diddy has blasted as “complete lies.”

In the meantime, a resurfaced interview Diddy protégé Usher did with Howard Stern is making headlines for what Usher said about living with Diddy when he was a teen.

In a 2004 interview, Usher opened up about living with Diddy when he was a teenager to “see the lifestyle of a musician.”

When Howard asked if Diddy’s home was “filled with chicks and orgies,” Usher responded, “Not really — but it was curious. I got a chance to see some things.”

“I went there to see the lifestyle — and I saw it,” Usher elaborated. “But I don’t know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at. It was pretty wild. There were very curious things taking place and I didn’t necessarily understand it.”

Would he allow his kids to go live with Diddy? Usher answered, “Hell, no.”