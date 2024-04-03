Diddy’s Ex Shares Dramatic Raid Footage, Says Feds ‘Terrorized’ Her Son

Getty Images

This is the first video from inside the federal raid on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ L.A. mansion.

With guns drawn and laser sights trained, federal agents clamped handcuffs on the hip hop mogul’s sons Justin and Christian “King” Combs. The two were briefly detained as agents served a search warrant in connection with an alleged sex trafficking case.

Diddy’s ex, Misa Hylton, posted the footage on Instagram. She’s alleging agents “terrorized” her son Justin and the late Kim Porter’s son Christian, and blasted the feds for using “overtly militarized force.”

She claims it was because they are “Black men” and insists they are innocent.

“Extra” spoke with ABC News Legal Contributor and defense attorney Brian Buckmire to ask about the case.

He explained, “The standard procedure for federal authorities or for the states when executing a search warrant is, for lack of a better term, is to kind of go in, their guns a blazing, especially if they

have a belief that within that home there are guns or people are armed.”

Now, Hylton has obtained a powerful attorney, one with past clients like El Chapo and John Gotti Jr., to represent Justin.

Buckimire said, “When you are talking about people who represented John Gotti and El Chapo, they understand the power the federal government has and they understand how to negotiate, but also fight back.”

The raids at Diddy’s homes went down on March 25. At the time, officials told TMZ, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."

According to FOX 11, the raids were possibly tied to a sex trafficking investigation. Footage obtained by the media outlet showed law enforcement at the L.A. property with guns drawn.

Afterward, in a statement obtained by "Extra," Combs’ legal team said that despite the “ambush” on Diddy’s homes in L.A. and Miami, “Mr. Combs nor his family members have been arrested.”

In the statement, the legal team said, “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

“Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” the statement continued.