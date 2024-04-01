JoJo Siwa on Facing ‘Tough’ Criticism and New Single ‘Karma’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday, JoJo Siwa rocked a head-turning look on the yellow carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with JoJo, who reflected on facing “tough” criticism as she has transitioned from being a child star to an adult.

She shared, “I think people forget that my whole life has been criticized and judged and watched. It’s not easy. It’s very tough. I’ve had a lot of people say really cruel things to me, but I have a really good bubble of people.”

Siwa also dished on her upcoming single “Karma,” which comes out on April 5.

Her music even inspired her red-carpet look, which Siwa wanted to be as “loud as possible.” She added, “This is a costume from my music video for ‘Karma.’ This is my black beast. I love it.”