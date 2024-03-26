Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Welcome First Child (Report)

Getty Images

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s bundle of joy has seemingly arrived!

In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Robert was seen pushing a stroller with Suki walking by his side.

In November, Suki confirmed that she was pregnant with her first child with Robert at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

In a video posted on X, Waterhouse shimmered head to toe in a pink minidress, feathery coat, and gold-fringe boots.

The “Daisy Jones & the Six” actress told the crowd, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."

She then revealed her baby bump, telling the fans, "I'm not sure if it's working."

A month later, it was reported that the couple were engaged.

A source told People, “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them."