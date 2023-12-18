Getty Images

Engagement rumors are swirling about Robert Pattinson and his model girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.

On Monday, Waterhouse was photographed wearing a giant diamond sparkler on that finger while stepping out with Pattinson in London in photos posted by TMZ.

The rumors come as the couple await the arrival of their first child together.

Last month, Suki confirmed the pregnancy at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

While performing, the “Daisy Jones & the Six” actress told the crowd, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."

She then reveals her baby bump, telling the fans, "I'm not sure if it's working."

Suki later posted a selfie in her concert look, putting her growing bump on display.

Earlier this year, she gushed over Pattinson in an interview with The Sunday Times.

"I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," she said, adding that despite their busy schedules they never go more than two months without seeing each other. "I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him."

Suki said she gets “incredibly excited” when Rob calls her, saying, "I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."