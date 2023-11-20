Suki Waterhouse Reveals She’s Expecting First Child with Robert Pattinson

Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are having a baby!

The singer announced the news at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico over the weekend.

In a video posted on X, Waterhouse shimmers head-to-toe in a pink minidress, feathery coat, and gold-fringe boots.

The “Daisy Jones & the Six” actress tells the crowd, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."

She then reveals her baby bump, telling the fans, "I'm not sure if it's working."

Earlier this year, she gushed over Pattinson in an interview with The Sunday Times.

"I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," she said, adding that despite their busy schedules they never go more than two months without seeing each other. "I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him."

Suki said she gets “incredibly excited” when Rob calls her, saying, "I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."