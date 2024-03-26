Getty Images

Last week, “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn was granted a temporary restraining order against husband Christian Richard after a domestic dispute.

Now, Richard is filing his own restraining order against Quinn, and sharing his side of what happened when he was first arrested at their home.

Along with denying domestic violence allegations, Richard is asking a judge to enforce a “legal forcefield around him.”

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Richard claims that he got into an argument with Quinn over their two dogs, who he says are not housebroken and allegedly urinated on some of his belongings inside their house.

Richard claims that when he approached Quinn about the incident, he saw her with some cleaning supplies in their bedroom.

He noted that he got upset and threw a trash bag with the soiled rags and paper towels at the wall, denying that there was any glass in the trash bag.

In Richard’s version of the incident, he did not throw the bag at their toddler son.

Once the bag was thrown, Richard claims that Quinn took their son to another room and soon after, the cops appeared and he was arrested while still wearing a white bathrobe.

Last week, the police showed up to their house after a domestic dispute call was made.

In a statement obtained by "Extra," the LAPD said at the time, “On March 19th around 2PM, LAPD officers responded to a residence at the 17000 block of Queens Court for a domestic incident. Victim and suspect were involved in a verbal altercation during that dispute. Suspect threw a bag which contained a glass bottle inside of it. He threw it at the victim, but missed the victim and struck a child that was in the proximity. Child was treated at the scene, not transported, and suspect was arrested on the scene for assault with a deadly weapon.”

Though the LAPD said that the child was not transported to the hospital, another source told Page Six that their 2-year-old son Christian Georges Dumontet was eventually taken to the ER. They said, “Christine left the house and rode in the ambulance with her son."

In the docs, Richard accuses Quinn of filing a false police report and exaggerating on what happened to get an upper hand on a possible divorce.