On Tuesday, “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn’s husband Christian Richard was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles.

Richard was seen handcuffed and being led out of their Hollywood Hills home.

Richard didn’t have the chance to get properly dressed, wearing just a white robe and no shoes.

The police showed up to the house after a domestic dispute call was made.

In a statement obtained by "Extra," the LAPD said, “On March 19th around 2PM, LAPD officers responded to a residence at the 17000 block of Queens Court for a domestic incident. Victim and suspect were involved in a verbal altercation during that dispute. Suspect threw a bag which contained a glass bottle inside of it. He threw it at the victim, but missed the victim and struck a child that was in the proximity. Child was treated at the scene, not transported, and suspect was arrested on the scene for assault with a deadly weapon.”

Though the LAPD said that the child was not transported to the hospital, another source told Page Six that their 2-year-old son Christian Georges Dumontet was eventually taken to the ER. They said, “Christine left the house and rode in the ambulance with her son."

Richard is still in custody and is being held on $30,000 bail, which has not been posted.