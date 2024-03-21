Backgrid

Christian Richard, husband of “Selling Sunset” alum Christine Quinn, was arrested again this week.

TMZ reports he was taken into custody on Wednesday for returning to the couple’s home despite an emergency protective order that bars him from the property.

Sources tell the site that Christine wasn’t home at the time, and that she wasn’t the one who called the police.

Page Six adds that Christian has since been released, but is due in court on April 11.

On Tuesday, Richard was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles.

TheImageDirect

He was seen handcuffed and being led out of their Hollywood Hills home.

Richard didn’t have the chance to get properly dressed, wearing just a white robe and no shoes. The police showed up to the house after a domestic dispute call was made.

TheImageDirect

In a statement obtained by "Extra," the LAPD said, “On March 19th around 2PM, LAPD officers responded to a residence at the 17000 block of Queens Court for a domestic incident. Victim and suspect were involved in a verbal altercation during that dispute. Suspect threw a bag which contained a glass bottle inside of it. He threw it at the victim, but missed the victim and struck a child that was in the proximity. Child was treated at the scene, not transported, and suspect was arrested on the scene for assault with a deadly weapon.”

Though the LAPD said that the child was not transported to the hospital, another source told Page Six that their 2-year-old son Christian Georges Dumontet was eventually taken to the ER. They said, “Christine left the house and rode in the ambulance with her son."

Christine and Christian have been married since 2019. They welcomed their son two years later.

In 2020, "Extra" spoke with Christine, who opened up about their "great" marriage.

Of their wedding, she shared, "I always knew I wanted to do something different, and I always knew I wanted to get married in a black wedding dress."