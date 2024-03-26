Ashley Tisdale & Christopher French Expecting Baby #2

Getty Images for Feeding America and North Valley Caring Services

Ashley Tisdale, 38, has a bun in the oven!

On Tuesday, Tisdale announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Christopher French.

Along with posting a series of photos of her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “We can’t wait to meet you 💫.”

Ashley also included a photo of herself with daughter Jupiter, 3.

Last year, Tisdale opened up about Jupiter, telling People magazine, “I think she's had my personality since she was born. She definitely looks like my husband, but definitely is my personality.”

“Just her expressions and just how she says things and it's just those little tiny things because at first I'm like, 'Gosh, she doesn't look anything like me.' I was like, 'I just had you in my stomach for so long and how do you not look like me?' But then you're like, 'Oh, you are so me. It's not even funny.' "

Tisdale is pregnant at the same time as her friend and former “High School Musical” co-star Vanessa Hudgens, who debuted her growing baby bump at the 2024 Oscars!