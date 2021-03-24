Ashley Tisdale Welcomes Baby Girl with Out-of-This-World Name!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Actress Ashley Tisdale, 35, and music producer Christopher French, 39, are first-time parents!

Ashley announced the news on Instagram, revealing her baby girl’s out-of-this-world name: Jupiter!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Alongside a precious pic of her daughter’s hand, she wrote, “Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21.”

Tisdale has documented her pregnancy on Instagram, and earlier this month posted about expecting during a pandemic. Ashley wrote, “Sitting here folding clothes for baby girl and suddenly overwhelmed by emotion. Pregnancy during a pandemic has been challenging and rewarding at the same time. Moms, I am in this with you. I hear you. I see you.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Another notable post included a nude bump pic and the body-positive message, “So much of the time we give our love to others. Let’s start loving ourselves and our bodies in every shape and form. Our bodies do a lot for us every day and we neglect to acknowledge that. Thank your body and say I love you.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.