Ashley Tisdale & Dylan Sprouse Have a 'Suite' Reunion!

Instagram

It was a touchingly "Suite" reunion for Ashley Tisdale and her former "Suite Life" co-star Dylan Sprouse Sunday at the Rams vs. Eagles game!

Tisdale, 38, took her dad to the game at SoFi Stadium, where she was hosted by Casamigos.

By coincidence, she met up with newlywed Sprouse, 31, who exchanged vows with model Barbara Palvin, 30, in July.

She captioned their adorable Instagram pic together, "Ran into my little brother @dylansprouse I love you so much!!!"

Her next post was a video of Sprouse presenting Palvin with her birthday cake — so looks like Tisdale got a spontaneous invite!