Getty Images

It looks like “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart has a new man!

Earlier this week, Lili was spotted kissing “La Brea” star Jack Martin at LAX in photos obtained by Page Six.

In the pics, Lili is seen pulling his face toward her as they kiss. At one point, she even wraps her arms around his shoulders.

During the sighting, Jack was ever the gentleman, helping her with her luggage as she checked into her flight.

Before he appeared on “La Brea,” Martin made a name for himself on TikTok. At one point, he poked fun at “Riverdale,” which featured Lili and her co-star and ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse.

A month ago, Cole explained what went wrong in their relationship on an episode of the podcast “Call Her Daddy.”

He told Alex Cooper, “It was really hard for both of us, and that’s okay. I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend the way we felt about each other. It didn’t afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that. I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”

Interestingly enough, Jack parodied Cole’s appearance on “Call Her Daddy” during a Barstool Sports podcast.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In 2020, “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Reinhart, who explained the importance of having a good support system after experiencing heartbreak in her own life.

Without mentioning the split directly, she said, “I think it is incredibly important to surround yourself with people who validate you. Who don't make you feel like you need to be strong when you are not. People who don't make you feel like you are wasting your time crying over someone because it is necessary.”