Jimmie Allen Secretly Welcomed Twins with Another Woman Amid Alexis Gale Divorce

Country singer Jimmie Allen, 38, is a dad again!

On Tuesday, Allen took to his Instagram Story to break the news that he welcomed twins, Amari and Aria, who are 9 months.

In now-deleted Instagram Stories, Jimmie posted photos of his six children, including the first snaps of Amari and Aria.

In one Instagram Story, he wrote, “I have 6 kids. I love each one of them. I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children. The only opinion I care about is theirs.💛”

It is unknown who the mother of the twins is but Jimmie's estranged wife Alexis Gale seemingly responded to the news on her private Instagram.

She wrote, “I’m just going to say, those lies will always catch up to you. What is done in the dark will come out in the light every single time. So keep playing. I am truly at the point in my life where I am just letting God work and not saying sh*t anymore. People tell on themselves, they show you who they are, they always expose themselves. You don’t have to do a single thing, ever. Something always comes out and it just happens naturally.”

In October, Jimmie and Alexis welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Cohen Ace James, 5 months.

Jimmie and Alexis also share Zara James, 2, and Naomi Bettie, 4.

Jimmie is also the father of son Aadyn from a previous relationship.

Nearly a year ago, Jimmie announced Alexis’ pregnancy, as well as their split.

He wrote, “After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate. As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year.”

He added, “Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

Alexis posted the same message on her Instagram.

Alexis also shared a cryptic quote, which read, “We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us.”

A month after the separation announcement, Jimmie apologized to Alexis. He wrote on Instagram, “I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all.

He went on, “I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me.”

“The business takes so much from you. It's full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you've built. I'm ashamed that I wasn't strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses,” he admitted. “I challenge everyone to seek help when they need it. Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you. Be Blessed."

Six months later, they called off their divorce.

A rep for Allen told People magaizne that the divorce “was never fully seen through, legally,” and that they are back together.