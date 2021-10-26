Jimmie Allen Opens Up About Newborn Daughter Zara!

On Monday night, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke to country singer Jimmie Allen about welcoming his third child just days before hitting the ballroom with partner Emma Slater for Halloween Night at “Dancing with the Stars.”

Though he’s only getting “three hours” of sleep, Jimmie was more than willing to open up on how his two older children, Aadyn and Naomi, are reacting to their little sister Zara. “When [Aadyn] found out he was gonna have a sister, he was like, ‘Another girl?’ Now he’s super excited,” Allen said.

“Naomi, she’s a year and a half, so she’s still a baby. So she wasn’t… you could see in her face when we brought the baby home, she was like…” Jimmie continued. “She’s warmed up to her. Every morning she’ll get up and FaceTime if I’m not home. Naomi will come downstairs over to the little bassinet and try to wake Zara up, so it’s really cute.”

Jimmie and Emma also opened up about their very emotional dance, which was inspired by the movie “A Quiet Place.” He shared, “I saw the dad sacrificing his life for the family, you know. And then the second movie is like the mom taking on the role of the father and the mother to provide for her kids, to, you know, take care of them. I was like, it makes sense now. So I wanted to tap into that.”

Slater felt the song was “pretty perfect” since Jimmie just welcomed a baby. She noted, “He was actually telling me he did a personality test, where he scored over 50 percent as a protective nature quality.”