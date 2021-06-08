Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale Announce Pregnancy — Weeks After Their Wedding!

Getty Images

Country star Jimmie Allen, 34, and wife Alexis Gale, 25, are going to be parents again!

On Monday night, the pair announced they are expecting their second child together.

On his Instagram, Allen posted a montage of scenes from popular movies like “Knocked Up,” “Home Alone 2,” “Hamilton,” and “Friday.”

Alexis, who is a nurse, shared photos of her growing baby bump on her own Instagram. Her post also included a series of photos with their daughter Naomi Bettie, 15 months, and his son Aadyn, 7, from a previous relationship.

The news comes just two weeks after Jimmie and Alexis tied the knot at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania. Some of the guests to attend included Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich and Chuck Wicks.

Allen popped the question in the summer of 2019 after several months of dating.

Jimmie and Alexis, who met through his cousin’s wife, were forced to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of their relationship, Allen told People magazine, “With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection. It was like we’d always known each other.”