Getty Images

Country singer Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis Gale are putting the brakes on their marriage after nearly two years.

On Friday, Jimmie announced the split and Alexis’ pregnancy on Instagram. He wrote, “After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate. As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year.”

He added, “Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

Alexis posted the same message on her Instagram.

On the same day, Alexis shared a cryptic quote, which read, “We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us.”

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that they have been on and off for months.

Jimmie and Alexis already have two kids together, Naomi Bettie and Zara James.

The couple tied the knot in the spring of 2021.

Jimmie popped the question at Disney World in 2019, but the pair put their wedding on hold due to the pandemic.