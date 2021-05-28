Celebrity News May 28, 2021
Just Married! Jimmie Allen Weds Alexis Gale
Country star Jimmie Allen is a married man!
The singer, 34, wed Alexis Gale, 25, on Thursday evening, People reports.
The couple celebrated their big day with family and friends, including some famous faces like Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich and his wife Sabina Gadecki, and Chuck Wicks and his wife Kasi.
Jimmie popped the question at Disney World in 2019, but the pair put their wedding on hold due to the pandemic.
Jimmie and Alexis, a nurse, are the parents of Naomi Bettie, 14 months. Allen has a son Aadyn, 7, from a previous relationship.
Allen and Gale are both from Milton, Delaware, and Jimmie once told People, "With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection. It was like we'd always known each other.”