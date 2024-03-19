Instagram

Ryan PhilIippe plays a Christian missionary who has a crisis of faith when he finds himself in mortal danger in the new survival thriller “Prey.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Ryan about his role, as well as his kids with Reese Witherspoon.

In “Prey,” Ryan was reunited with former co-star Mena Suvari, who plays his girlfriend.

He shared, “We were in the same movie when we were about 19 years old, and I really hadn't seen her since then, so it's almost 30 years later.”

In the film, Phillippe and Suvari’s characters get stranded in the Kalahari Desert. He said, “A plane goes down in a reserve for big game in Africa and no one knows you're there. It's terrifying.”

In real life, Ryan shares two kids, Ava and Deacon, with ex Reese Witherspoon, and they are following in their mom and dad’s Hollywood footsteps!

When asked if Ava was pursuing acting, he answered, “She is. She’s sort of getting her feet wet, you know? She’s taking time to kind of figure out exactly what it is she wants to do.”

He emphasized, "These kids have grown up watching on set with Reese or with me. It seems natural, I think.”

While Ava is exploring acting, Deacon is an aspiring musician.

Ryan said he is “insanely" proud of his son. "Deacon and I are particularly close because we have so much in common."

He continued, “He's really evolving as a musician. He's put out a lot of really good stuff at a young age, and I'm excited to see what the future holds for him."

Ryan's future is one about “spiritual growth," saying, “I'm sort of segueing into other sort of business realms, really into the restaurant thing. I'm working on opening a hotel in the next year. I will always be open to working as an actor, but it's becoming less and less a solitary focus.”