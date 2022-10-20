Ryan Phillippe Reacts to Reese Witherspoon’s Comments That She Doesn’t Look Like Daughter Ava (Exclusive)

Ryan Phillippe is giving his two cents, reacting to ex-wife Reese Witherspoon’s recent comments that she doesn’t think she looks like their daughter, Ava, despite everyone calling them twins!

In a new interview with “Extra’s” Katie Krause, Ryan said, “What I get a lot lately is they think Deacon looks like her and Ava looks like me. My response is always, ‘Duh… How are you surprised that children look like their parents?’ Isn’t that biologically how it’s meant to work?”

Ryan also reveals how he is helping both of his kids navigate fame, as son Deacon is pursuing both acting and music.

Phillippe noted, “I know that he had a lot of fun doing [‘Never Have I Ever’] and acting is something he still may do at times, but he’s really largely focused on his musical career and being a musician right now.

“These kids, they’re lucky enough to have any opportunity they want, which is not something myself or Reese could have said at that age, and we just want them to be happy,” Phillippe stressed. “Life takes a lot of different twists and turns… I just want them be happy.”

In his new film, “American Murderer,” Ryan stars as an FBI agent hunting down con man Jason Derek Brown, who is still to this day on the FBI’s most wanted list.

Ryan was attracted to the project since he’s always had a “fascination with the top 10 most wanted list.”

Joined by director Matthew Gentile, Phillippe commented, “It felt like a very even balanced portrayal of a story that was wild… I loved how clear I saw my character, his drives. His directive was so obvious.”

Even though it’s a cat-and-mouse game, Ryan doesn’t share any scenes in the movie with Tom Pelphrey, who plays Brown.

Ryan explained, “Matthew intentionally kept us apart. He wanted us to never meet.”

He admitted, “I have a little frustration because Tom is such a good actor… I never got to catch him and have a scene with him.”

Ryan sang his co-star’s praises, saying, “I think his performance is phenomenal. That’s why you’re left with these conflicted feelings… he’s so charismatic… Maybe you find yourself rooting for him in certain regards.”