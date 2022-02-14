Ryan & Reese’s Son Deacon Phillippe on Following in Their Footsteps

Getty Images

Ryan Phillippe and son Deacon exclusively talked to “Extra’s” Katie Krause at the Fanatics pre-Super Bowl party at 3Labs in Culver City.

The father-son look-alikes had some bonding time prior to the big game, and the 18-year-old told Katie about his music career.

The rising music producer has already worked with artists like Nina Nesbitt, Loren Gray and Kygo, saying new music will be out soon, “It's coming along. I'm about to releases some more stuff, so yeah it's going to be fun.”

When Katie asked, “How does it feel to kind of follow in Dad's entertainment world footsteps?” he said, “It's awesome.”

Ryan chimed in, “And Mom,” referring to Deacon’s mother, Reese Witherspoon.

The star-studded bash also included Kevin Hart, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and more.