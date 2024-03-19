Conor McGregor Says ‘Nothing Fake’ About Fighting in ‘Road House’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Conor McGregor hit the NYC premiere of his new film “Road House.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Conor, who discussed the fight scenes, insisting there was “nothing fake about it.”

He emphasized, “There was real shots landed and it was tough, grueling work and a lot of fun.”

When asked if he gave tips to co-star Jake Gyllenhaal for their fight scenes, Conor commented, “Jake has a jab. He knows how to throw a back hand, the lead hook, has his uppercuts."

Calling Jake a “consummate professional,” Conor referenced one of the actor’s previous movies, saying, “He’s done ‘Southpaw’ so he wasn’t the rookie by any means.”

“I was there on set for him… if he has like a five-shot combination, may shot number three and shot number six might be a little bit novice or a little bit not so crisp," he explained. "I would just kind of keep on top of it and guide him how to torque to his body and get the most realism out of it and the most ferocity out of it."

Hyping up the movie, Conor said, “I’ve never seen fight scenes like this and I’ve never seen impact like this... the impact was very, very different. That’s a testament to Garrett Warren and Steve Brown who came up with this four-pass formula, which makes it like you’re hitting the person.”

Conor also said he “felt at home” on set, raving, “They were all really good with me, and they were just so welcoming and friendly... I've made friends for life here."