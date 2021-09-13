New Details of VMAs Scuffle Between Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor

Getty Images

Before the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony began at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday, all the action was on the red carpet. That’s where mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor and singer Machine Gun Kelly got into a scuffle.

Video and photos began circulating that appeared to show McGregor lunging and shouting at Kelly as security stepped in.

Initially, reports were that McGregor asked MGK for a photo and was denied, then a tussle ensued. Today, “Extra’s” Billy Bush has new details. Billy revealed a source close to the situation tells him that the dust-up was over alleged DMs from Conor to MGK’s girlfriend Megan Fox, who was also at the event.