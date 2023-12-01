Famed MMA fighter Conor McGregor has just expanded his family!

On Thursday, McGregor announced the birth of his fourth child with fiancée Dee Devlin.

Along with posting a series of photos of their bundle of joy, Conor wrote on Instagram, “Another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee you are my hero ❤️🙏.”

McGregor did not reveal the name of their newborn son.

Conor and Dee are also the parents of Conor Jr, 6, Croia Mairead, 4, and Rian, 2.

In June, McGregor announced that Dee was pregnant while appearing on “Live! With Kelly & Mark.”

While giving an update on his kids, Conor shared, “We’ve also got another one on the way.”

Conor noted that he had to wait a “few more weeks” until they learned the sex of the baby, but said that he was “very excited.”

He added, “There’s a lot going on, you know. Training is picking up with Junior, he’s starting to get his techniques correct… My daughter is getting initiated into the big school… She’s meeting her teachers, seeing her new class, and she’s in the school uniform.”