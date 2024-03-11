Amazon

Jake Gyllenhaal is hitting the ring in the new “Road House” remake.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Jake and his co-stars Daniela Melchior and Jessica Williams about the film, in which he plays John Dalton, a chacter made famous by the legendary Patrick Swayze.

Gyllenhaal shared, “I was lucky enough to know Patrick and work with Patrick… I considered him to be a real supporter of me, like, early on, and his wife Lisa is so wonderful.”

As for stepping into the iconic role, Jake noted, “Those are two shoes that are there forever as legend… I’m not going to put those shoes on, I’m going to get another pair of shoes and I’m going to do my best with my director and try and create a whole new thing.”

Jake pointed out that what Patrick did is “not to be matched.”

Gyllenhaal, who is a fan of the original, said he paid tribute to Patrick in the movie. “There were things I did in honor of him in the character that hopefully people will learn about later on when they see the movie, because he meant so much and still means so much to me.”

In the movie, Daniela and Jessica play strong independent women. Jessica quipped, “Even if it’s Jake Gyllenhaal, we don’t need no damn men.”

Gyllenhaal also spoke about the adrenaline rush of filming in front of a real UFC crowd, saying, "I don’t think you’d be human if you didn’t feel the adrenaline of a UFC crowd in Vegas… We had anywhere between three minutes and seven minutes to get this thing done, and we went out there… I was literally high for a week afterwards from the energy from that experience.”

Jake dished on co-star Conor McGregor being eager to learn about acting and how helpful he was for the fighting scenes.

He said, “[Conor] was like, ‘I’m a white belt in this making movies and acting, and I’m here to learn,’ and I was really moved by that idea.”

Jake credited Conor with being “helpful” with some of their fight sequences. He recalled, “I remember this grappling sequence and he was literally talking me through it, like, talking me through how to choke him out.”

Mona also spoke with Conor, who noted of Jake, "He has 75 movies under his belt and I have 75 bar fights under my belt. We were a perfect combination together."

Conor also got cheeky talking about baring his backside in the movie!

He quipped, "Schwarzenegger came into the movie game doing the exact same thing, so if they want me to do that, maybe I'm onto something. I've done a fair few squats, that was my workout regimen, hip thrusts... get the ass nice and poppin' for the ladies." He laughed, "I hope my mother is okay and happy with it when she sees it."

Will we see Conor doing more acting? Right now, he's ready to get back in the UFC octagon.

He revealed, "Hopefully, I get a fight date booked. I'm looking to compete a couple of times before the end of the year. I'd love two fights by the end of the year, and then after, who knows? I'll tell you what, it was one hell of an experience. I met so many great friends and I'm enjoying the whole process, and the public haven't seen it yet... I said to myself, I'll wait until I see what the reaction is and what way I feel about it, and then I'll make a decision. I'm in a blessed spot... But for me, my game inside that octagon is far from over, and I'm eager to get back."