Jake Gyllenhaal Gushes Over Iconic Godmother Jamie Lee Curtis (Exclusive)

Eric Charbonneau

On Monday, Jake Gyllenhaal hit the red carpet for the L.A. premiere of “The Covenant,” where he got support from his Oscar-winning godmother Jamie Lee Curtis!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jake, who gushed over their bond.

He shared, “She's known me since I was very little… I feel like in this time, she sort of, she's been anointed to a bit of an icon status, you know, and people see how extraordinary she is… She has a huge history, but I think now, right now, people see who she actually is and I've known that forever… It's just so lovely that she's here and she just is such a huge support and always has been.”

Last month, Jamie won Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

When Rachel mentioned that Jamie raved about his artistry on the red carpet, Jake joked, “Well, she said everything that I wrote down on the text for her to say, so I'm glad she memorized her lines.”

In “The Covenant,” Jake is rocking a scruffy beard playing Sergeant John Kinley, but does he prefer a beard or to be cleanshaven in real life? He answered, “I don't know... I love variation, you know…? I like that… So either… It's a lot of work to shave, you know, so, and I know that there are people out there who understand that, so sometimes it's nice to take a break.”

Jake also discussed the friendship he formed with co-star Dar Salim while shooting “The Covenant.” He said, “I mean, we just connected immediately… He's such a humble, kind man, and to share a story with someone who's like that, it makes it so easy and, I don't know, we just had to laugh… Dealing with a subject that, I think, is really important that you can take very seriously. We did, but we had such a great time doing it with Guy [Ritchie], with Dar… It's sort of the three of us in that space, and so it's just wonderful.”

Gyllenhaal added about Dar, “He's, like, very well-known in Denmark, and some people know him here, but I think people really get to know him now and it's just nice to see him sort of experience this whole thing and see how crazy it is and see how fun it is.”

Jake recently made headlines for gone-viral pics of his ripped physique for the upcoming “Roadhouse” remake!

Gyllenhaal noted he’s “definitely a fan of UFC,” but said he wanted to wait until that movie’s press tour to answer questions about it.