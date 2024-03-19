Aaron Taylor-Johnson Offered James Bond Role (Report)

Getty Images

The next James Bond could be Aaron Taylor-Johnson!

A source told The Sun, “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.”

The paper adds that if the 33-year-old signs on as the next 007, he could start shooting later this year at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

The insider insisted, “As far as EON [Productions] is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

Taylor-Johnson reportedly had a screen test for the role back in 2022, and just last week he played coy with Numéro magazine when asked about Bond rumors.

"I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role,” he said. “I take it as a great compliment."

Aaron would be taking over the part from Daniel Craig, who has played 007 since “Casino Royale” in 2006. The other past Bonds are Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.