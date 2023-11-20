Jacob Elordi Reacts to James Bond Rumors: ‘That’s Beautiful’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about their new twisted thriller “Saltburn.”

Along with dishing on the thriller, Jacob also reacted to buzz about him possibly being the next James Bond, saying, “That’s beautiful… I just like that people maybe want to put me in their movies. That makes me really glad.”

“Saltburn” features a shocking bathtub scene with Barry. He joked, “I didn’t think that was anything. I was like, ‘I’ll sip some milk.’ I’ll do that for free.”

Barry also stripped down to nothing for a dance scene. He said, “I always say this: If it creatively moves it forward, the story… if it’s doing the character justice or, you know, for the right reasons, I’ll do it, and it felt like it all fit into place. With the dancing, it shows a level of maturity and your commitment to the craft.”

Keoghan praised director Emerald Fennell, saying, “Emerald created a nice comfy space for me to kind of get out and waltz about in my nude.

“We love to be pushed past our limits as actors… going to places that we didn’t think we could go, in a safe space,” Barry emphasized. “I love when I’m not in my comfort zone.”

As for the reactions to the end of the movie, Keoghan commented, “I think the reactions are all going be, you now, very different to one another… I think it’ll say something to you. It’ll make you feel whether it’s right or wrong. I think it’ll make you definitely feel something.”

Jacob chimed in, “Even if they hate it!”