Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Giannulli Are ‘Getting Serious’ (Report)

Getty Images

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi are enjoying a romantic summer together.

The “Euphoria” star and YouTube influencer are reportedly “getting serious,” after being on-again, off-again for several months, according to a People magazine source.

In early June, the couple was spotted on vacation together in Italy. Photos showed the two soaking up the sun on the beaches of Paraggi – near Portofino. They also recently spent time with Olivia’s parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli in Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

People’s source tells the outlet that while Jacob had to leave the holiday early to return to Australia, “They looked like they had a great time together.” The insider also said that the duo “are a really cute couple.”

Us Weekly reported the stars were officially dating in May 2022 after they were spotted walking their dogs together in L.A. They reportedly split three months later, per the outlet.

A source noted however noted that the twosome “kept in contact over the past several months” and decided to start hanging out again.

In May of this year, Giannulli and Elordi were photographed together at a car dealership in Los Angeles. In one photo, Jacob could be seen bending down to embrace Olivia, while another featured him throwing his arm across her as they waited for their car.