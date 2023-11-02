‘Priscilla’: Jacob Elordi Didn’t Talk to Austin Butler About Elvis (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Elvis Presley was the undeniable hit-making king of rock ‘n’ roll, and Priscilla was the teenage girl who just couldn’t help falling in love with him… and together they had one iconic love story.

Now, Oscar-winning director Sofia Coppola is taking an intimate look inside their complicated romance in “Priscilla.”

The film received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, kicking Oscar buzz into high gear.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour was with Sofia and asked what another Oscar nod would mean to her.

She insisted, “Oh wow. I haven’t thought about that. I’m just excited that the movie is coming out.”

The movie is based off of Priscilla’s memoir “Elvis and Me,” detailing their relationship and marriage.

“Euphoria’s” Jacob Elordi is stepping into the blue suede shoes, and Terri asked him what it was like transforming into the singer.

He said, “You have so much license when you're Elvis to be this guy. It was just enjoyable.”

As for Elvis’ fashion, Jacob said he enjoyed “every second of it.”

Last year, Austin Butler also portrayed Presley in the movie “Elvis.”

Seymour wondered if Elordi and Butler had a chance to talk about the differences between their movies.

Jacob said, “No, I didn’t get to talk to him, no.”

Would he like to? He said, “Austin is a friend, yeah,” but insisted they had not chatted about it.

“He’s a phenomenal performer, he’s a heavyweight,” Jacob said.

Cailee Spaeny stars opposite Jacob as Priscilla.

She recalled Priscilla taking the time to help her prepare.

Spaeny said, “She was gracious enough to sit down with me. She really took the time to go over everything. I think the first time we met we spoke for about four hours and we had one other meeting and then she was always around for a phone call whenever necessary. I feel like I got really lucky in that she was so kind and supportive.”

Cailee said Priscilla told her, “I have complete faith in you,” and the actress added that, “getting to talk to the woman herself was such a huge piece of putting this puzzle together.”

Priscilla eventually made the decision to leave Elvis, and Jacob shared, “I think the room was always full of people but I think in different ways the world was a very lonely place.”

Sofia added, “They definitely had struggles, but they also had these really great memories.”